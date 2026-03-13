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2 year warranty
6400 series Pressurised steam generator
Discontinued
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GC6430/02
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User Manual Philips 6400 series Pressurized ironing system - English
Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. - English
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How do I clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Generator Iron has gone off/stopped working
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking