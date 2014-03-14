2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC550/28
Better results with less effort
Experience the convenience of this compact garment steamer with special suction function in the steamer head and remove creases from your garments quickly with less effort.
1500 W
Suction function
The suction function within the steamer head actively stretches the garment for optimal results.
The suction function within the steamer head brings the garment closer to the steam for enhanced steam penetration and better crease removal.
The suction function within the steamer head keeps the garment close to the steamer head making it easier to handle.
Awards
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Cydeen
14/03/2014
Malaysia
Not for guys
Good product for ladies but useless for guys. There are no pleat maker and steam level controller supplied.
This review was made for ActiveTouch GC550/28 Garment Steamer
This review was made for ActiveTouch GC550/28 Garment Steamer