2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC520/05
Removes obvious creases in no time
Experience the convenience of this compact garment steamer and remove creases from your hanging garments quickly.
1500 W
2 steam levels
Glove
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.
By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.
Awards
1.9
of 5
9
Reviews
LanShahAlam
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Easy to use and easy to handle.
Everything perfect, essy to use and it is user friendly. I would suggest for every house unit in Malaysia to have it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer
Tan73
17/10/2013
Malaysia
Makes ironing easier
It's great for ironing delicate clothes and pants. Only bad point is the hanger is too light and easily tilt over.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer
Nina
01/09/2013
Singapore
Philip garment steamer GC520/05
Good product n easy to use. Even my son now enjoy it and hv his school uniform iron on his own without using iron board. It does handy and friendly user without taking too much space.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer