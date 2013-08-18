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  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC520/05
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC520/05
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Discontinued

QuickTouchGarment Steamer

GC520/05

1.9

| (9) Reviews

1 award

Removes obvious creases in no time

Experience the convenience of this compact garment steamer and remove creases from your hanging garments quickly.

See all benefits

Powerful continuous steam and steam output control

Removes obvious creases in no time

  • 1500 W

  • 2 steam levels

  • Glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

Easy to use

Easy to use

The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.9

of 5

9

Reviews

5

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Easy to use and easy to handle.

Everything perfect, essy to use and it is user friendly. I would suggest for every house unit in Malaysia to have it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer

17/10/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Makes ironing easier

It's great for ironing delicate clothes and pants. Only bad point is the hanger is too light and easily tilt over.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer

01/09/2013

Singapore

Singapore

Philip garment steamer GC520/05

Good product n easy to use. Even my son now enjoy it and hv his school uniform iron on his own without using iron board. It does handy and friendly user without taking too much space.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QuickTouch GC520/05 Garment Steamer

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