As a product designer I've always been quite fond of the philips range. The price for quality is great but it is a little more than just that for myself. This steamer fantastic for 'quick jobs' when it comes to touching up those little stand out wrinkles where one can't justify the effort setting up the ironing board for. Ongoing maintenance of a product is usually where the ratings drop on my radar, however not in this case. The steamer is straight forward to re-fill with water and clean once every 2-3 months. Additionally, the nozzle does have build up of lint from the clothes that are steamed which can be simply wiped off with a tissue. The only pain I have with this product is the limited degree of movement for the tube. At times the desired angle cannot be achieved, however this is inevitable (at this present era). I understand that it should not kink easily or else it will block the steam, whilst being as flexible as possible for the end user. Having worked with tubing aspects in my field, I understand the struggles to overcome such an issue and I wont let this pit fall ruin the overall rating/review.