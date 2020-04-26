ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology GC4933/80

Discontinued

Azur AdvancedSteam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC4933/80

4.1

| (99) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

1 award

New generation iron for great results faster*

Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.*

See all benefits

Guaranteed no burns

New generation iron for great results faster*

  • 3000W

  • 55 g/min continuous steam

  • 230g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .

3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

Extra-long cord for maximum reach

Extra-long cord for maximum reach

An ultra-long 3-meter cord provides maximum reach and convenience.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

99

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

26/04/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

The product was a great

Its easy to use and very friendly. Like a model steam generator i has bought before

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4933/80 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Date of Use 2019-03-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4933/80 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Date of Use 2019-03-26

25/07/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Good performances

Cut down my ironing time to half. Very easy to use. Overall I will recommend this iron to friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4933/80 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4933/80 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

21/03/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Fantastic iron !

This is the best iron I have ever owned,not having to fiddle about changing the temperature is a huge plus.It almost makes ironing a pleasure!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. On all ironable fabrics

  2. Compared to GC4910