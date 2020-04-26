2 year warranty
Discontinued
New generation iron for great results faster*
Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.*
3000W
55 g/min continuous steam
230g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
An ultra-long 3-meter cord provides maximum reach and convenience.
Awards
4.1
of 5
99
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Nasizal
26/04/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
The product was a great
Its easy to use and very friendly. Like a model steam generator i has bought before
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4933/80 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2019-03-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4933/80 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2019-03-26
AninieAnuar
25/07/2019
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Good performances
Cut down my ironing time to half. Very easy to use. Overall I will recommend this iron to friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4933/80 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4933/80 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Carlton Scroop
21/03/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fantastic iron !
This is the best iron I have ever owned,not having to fiddle about changing the temperature is a huge plus.It almost makes ironing a pleasure!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Advanced GC4938/20 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
On all ironable fabrics
Compared to GC4910