I have been looking for an all-round steam iron for quite some time and, after researching and reading reviews, I decided to try this one and, oh boy, I was not disappointed! It is very user friendly and ideal for guys who, like me, are not experts at ironing or are not very coordinated. I just add the water, plug the iron in and waiting for the blinking light to go solid which means the water is hot enough for me to use the iron. It glides seamlessly on my clothes and bed linen! It comes with a handy cup to pour the water in which is great because I tend to spill - oops! When you are done, just empty the remaining water to minimise rusting and stuff. Every so often, I empty the mineral salts container (or whatever it is called, it is the yellow compartment neatly hidden on the back of the iron). The cord is big enough for me to move around the ironing board without worrying if I am going to trip. I was so happy that I bought another one for my mum and she is absolutely in love. She calls it "The Plain" because it really glides seamlessly over your clothes and bed linen! Cannot recommend enough!