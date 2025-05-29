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Discontinued

Easy TouchStand Steamer

GC486/36

4.2

| (19) Reviews

1 award

Easy de-wrinkling everyday

Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.

See all benefits

With the most compact stand steamer from Philips

Easy de-wrinkling everyday

  • 1800W, 35g/min

  • 40% larger steam plate*

  • 80% larger filling hole*

  • 3 steam settings

20% more powerful * with 35g/min continuous steam

20% more powerful * with 35g/min continuous steam

The EasyTouch steamer is 20% more powerful* compared to predecessor models with 35g/min of powerful continuous steam concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes

3 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics

3 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics

Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

19

Reviews

2
1

29/05/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer Review

I really love this steamer as its very easy to iron my dresses and I can just do it very quickly without rebound of the wrinkles. We use it often for shirts and dresses

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

31/12/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Great buy

Delivery was fast. Can steam my clothes without much fuss for small loads so no complaints. Not sure if it will work as well for prolonged usage.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

22/12/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Another Philips Garment Steamer i bought!

Great product, been a user of Philips Garment Steamer and this never disappoint me

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)

  2. Compared with GC509