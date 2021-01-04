[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Wow! First impressions have been great so far. I’m loving this stand steamer! I didn’t really need instructions for putting it together- it was surprisingly easy to assemble. The only step I did struggle with was to attach the mat to the stand, it was quite tight to put on and I was actually scared it will snap. I did get it on eventually but it took me a good 5 minutes to figure out the best way. When I turned the steamer on, it felt like a completely different experience when using the iron. The steamer heated up really quick on just level one and it was so satisfying to see the steam coming out. It was even more satisfying to see all the creases coming out from my clothes. I did all my clothes on level one and the steamer head runs smoothly on the clothes. I also have a little handmade clothing business so I do a lot of sewing with different fabrics. We have limited space so using this stand steamer has been so much more convenient and quicker than pulling out my ironing board and iron from the storage. The water tank is compact and small enough to fill up easily in my bathroom sink and it takes a lot of water too! It’s also easy to empty once you are finished using the steamer- just let the water run out in the bath or shower or in the sink. Integrated garment hanger is also a great addition- I am able to hang up my clothes and don’t need to hold them awkwardly while I use the steamer. I like that the stand is adjustable and I can pack it away once done using it. It also looks very stylish wherever I use it- in our laundry room, bedroom on even in living room. I love the minimalistic style and the white/grey/golden colours. Philips definitely did not disappoint with this garment steamer! You really do get a great product for such an affordable price!