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Discontinued

Easy TouchStand Steamer

GC481/78

4.2

| (64) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

1 award

Easy de-wrinkling everyday

Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.

See all benefits

With the most compact stand steamer from Philips

Easy de-wrinkling everyday

  • 1600W, 32g/min

  • 80% larger filling hole*

32g/min continuous steam

32g/min continuous steam

32g/min of powerful continuous steam is concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes.

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage.

1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

1.4Lwater tank with 80% larger filling hole*

The large 1.4L detachable water tank comes with an 80% larger filling hole* compared to predecessor models, enabling easier refilling and cleaning for better tank hygiene.

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

64

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

04/01/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Easy to use

Easy to use with only one knob.. Just put water into water tank and you can start ironinh

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/78 Stand Steamer

Date of Use 2020-12-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/78 Stand Steamer

Date of Use 2020-12-04

08/04/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great value steamer

First steamer we’ve owned. Did some research and found this one and we are loving it!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC488/60 Stand Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC488/60 Stand Steamer

14/06/2022

Australia

Australia

Simple and easy to use

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] When it first arrived I expected the box to be much heavier but I was pleasantly surprised that this product is lightweight which makes it very easy to move around (even when filled with water). There are instructions in the box to assist you putting it all together but I was able to assemble my unit without even looking at the instructions, so it's an easy set up. It is lightweight but completely sturdy, even when it has heavy garments on it. It doesn't take long at all for the water to heat up and the steamer becomes ready to use. It is simple, fast and easy to use on many different types of fabric and I found it much easier than battling with an ironing board. I didn't realize how much I would appreciate having this product until I had used it for a couple of weeks. It's easy to use on clothes as well as sheets, pillow cases, etc.. I wouldn't hesitate recommending this product to anybody as you will get much more use out of it than you initially expect and with its size and weight it stores away easily not taking up too much room

This review was made for Easy Touch GC488/60 Stand Steamer

This review was made for Easy Touch GC488/60 Stand Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)

  2. Compared with GC509