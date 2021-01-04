2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy de-wrinkling everyday
Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.
1600W, 32g/min
80% larger filling hole*
32g/min of powerful continuous steam is concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes.
Compact design for easy storage.
The large 1.4L detachable water tank comes with an 80% larger filling hole* compared to predecessor models, enabling easier refilling and cleaning for better tank hygiene.
Awards
4.2
of 5
64
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Bart_raub
04/01/2021
Malaysia
Easy to use
Easy to use with only one knob.. Just put water into water tank and you can start ironinh
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/78 Stand Steamer
Date of Use 2020-12-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC481/78 Stand Steamer
Date of Use 2020-12-04
Brisbane 00001
08/04/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Great value steamer
First steamer we’ve owned. Did some research and found this one and we are loving it!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC488/60 Stand Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC488/60 Stand Steamer
JayM21
14/06/2022
Australia
Simple and easy to use
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] When it first arrived I expected the box to be much heavier but I was pleasantly surprised that this product is lightweight which makes it very easy to move around (even when filled with water). There are instructions in the box to assist you putting it all together but I was able to assemble my unit without even looking at the instructions, so it's an easy set up. It is lightweight but completely sturdy, even when it has heavy garments on it. It doesn't take long at all for the water to heat up and the steamer becomes ready to use. It is simple, fast and easy to use on many different types of fabric and I found it much easier than battling with an ironing board. I didn't realize how much I would appreciate having this product until I had used it for a couple of weeks. It's easy to use on clothes as well as sheets, pillow cases, etc.. I wouldn't hesitate recommending this product to anybody as you will get much more use out of it than you initially expect and with its size and weight it stores away easily not taking up too much room
This review was made for Easy Touch GC488/60 Stand Steamer
This review was made for Easy Touch GC488/60 Stand Steamer
tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
Compared with GC509