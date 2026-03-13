2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
GC4630/02
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Azur Steam iron - English
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily! - English
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam