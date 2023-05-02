2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3929/66
2600 W
45 g/min continuous steam
200 g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Awards
2.8
of 5
70
Reviews
Mei Lin
02/05/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Worth the money
Really worth the money. So smooth when ironing, and the steam is strong enough.
This review was made for PerfectCare GC3929/64 Steam iron
This review was made for PerfectCare GC3929/64 Steam iron
CMP123
26/04/2022
Australia
Verified buyer
This iron is incredible on delicate fabric!
I love the simplicity of this iron as well as the superior built-in technology; I love not have to set the temperature and how well it irons (without burning) delicate fabrics; I'm still trying to learn how to get the most out of the iron when I need lots of heat (cotton shirts & thicker fabrics)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare GC3929/64 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare GC3929/64 Steam iron
Freofan
14/04/2020
Australia
Verified buyer
No Temperature Dial
Clever and works well on all materials. Easy to use.Well worth the extra cost.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare GC3929/64 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare GC3929/64 Steam iron