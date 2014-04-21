Search terms

  • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    GC3810/20

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    1 award

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will wizz through your ironing.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR269.00

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    With our innovative steam and temperature control

    • Steam 40g/min;150g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2400 Watts
    2400W for quick iron heat up

    2400W for quick iron heat up

    With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

    Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

    Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

    Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

    Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

    Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc built-up

    The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of your steam iron from calc results in less white stains from calc and longer steam performance giving better ironing results.

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage

      Cord storage
      Cord clip

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Plus
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2  m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Sideways opening door
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      150  g
      Continuous steam
      40  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving*
      20  %

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Double active calc clean

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.