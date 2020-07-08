2 year warranty
Discontinued
Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom
EasySpeed Advanced combines powerful steam with the freedom of cordless ironing. Reach anywhere on the board and iron difficult areas with ease. Fast to heat up, quick recharging in seconds and carry lock for storing.
2400 W
190 g steam boost
35 g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.
Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.
Awards
4.7
of 5
26
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Moon 25
08/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best ever iron
I think this iron is brilliant, much lighter than one I had , just glides over garment etc
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3675/36 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3675/36 Steam iron
Durrie
15/09/2019
United Kingdom
Great product in every way
Easy to use very light beautiful styling does exactly what I bought it for .,no messing with awkward cables a wonderful product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3675/36 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3675/36 Steam iron
Chrissie692
14/07/2019
United Kingdom
Product does exactly as it says
Really pleased with the Phillips Cordless iron, light, easy to use, tidy to store away.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3672/26 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3672/26 Steam iron