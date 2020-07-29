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  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
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  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

Discontinued

Steam&GoHandheld garment steamer

GC350/46

3
| (4) Reviews

1 award

Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
This handheld garment steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh any clothing or upholstery - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight and compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!
See all benefits

Ideal companion to your iron, no board required

Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

  • 1000W, up to 20 g/min

  • Vertical Steaming

  • 70ml Detachable water tank

Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.

Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.

Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

4

Reviews

3

29/07/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Really "Go"

Easy to use, friendly user Recommended to who always travel Lightweight

Pros

Lightweight and easy to use

Cons

Water convert to steamer fast drain

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer

04/05/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use

Good travel use however water tank small capacity so have to refill if steaming a few outfits. Be extra careful not to burn yourself so best to put on hanger or bed. Enjoy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer

10/02/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Not lasting

Design and usage no issue, but not lasting. Same problem as my earlier model, no steam coming out after 2 years.

This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer

This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.