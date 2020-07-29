Hi, thanks for taking the time to write a review. We're sorry to hear that your handheld steamer is malfunctioning. We aim to design products that deliver a positive experience, and we'll try our best to help. Let's see if we can troubleshoot this issue! Could you kindly check to see if there's enough water in the water tank and if it is inserted properly onto the device? Additionally, could you let the steamer heat up for 45 seconds to see if it helps? If this doesn't improve your experience, please reach out to us on Social Media and reference this review. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Philips) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/philipscare). Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website. One of our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon! Kind regards, Philips Consumer Care