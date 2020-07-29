2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC350/46
1000W, up to 20 g/min
Vertical Steaming
70ml Detachable water tank
An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.
The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.
Awards
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Home Chef
29/07/2020
Malaysia
Really "Go"
Easy to use, friendly user Recommended to who always travel Lightweight
Pros
Lightweight and easy to use
Cons
Water convert to steamer fast drain
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer
Warhawk88
04/05/2018
Singapore
Easy to use
Good travel use however water tank small capacity so have to refill if steaming a few outfits. Be extra careful not to burn yourself so best to put on hanger or bed. Enjoy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer
1966sc
10/02/2022
Singapore
Not lasting
Design and usage no issue, but not lasting. Same problem as my earlier model, no steam coming out after 2 years.
This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer
This review was made for Steam&Go GC350/46 Handheld garment steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.