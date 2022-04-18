2 year warranty
Discontinued
3m cord
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
RMSHH
18/04/2022
Australia
Superb
Iron is now 17 Years old and has not skipped a beat...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron
Donny
27/07/2015
Australia
This product gets the job done!
It has lots of water space, and has a stem blast button. Easy to use, and very quick to do the job!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron
Lin_HonWoo
03/08/2011
Singapore
Cool product. 2 years already, still good and running
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3300 series GC3360 Steam iron