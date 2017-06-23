2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC332/60
1200 W
Heated plate
Automatic continuous steam
Brush and storage pouch
2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming function allows you to achieve even better results with your garment steamer. Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a really crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this Steam&Go 2-in-1 will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position, so now you can also steam your soft furniture and bed linen.
SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
Awards
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
ShewieG
23/06/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Easy, responsive, a life saver
From the first use of this product, Ive been wrapped. Easy to use, always completes the job. Would highly recommend. Very happy with product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC332/60 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC332/60 Handheld garment steamer
Diana66
17/10/2016
New Zealand
Verified buyer
Very practical ! Very easy tu use ! Excellent results !
An ergonomic design doubled by high quality materials used in its manufacturing - all these leading to an unbelievable ease of use with excellent and fast results. Lightweight yet strong, and being supplied with a carry bag, makes it an invaluable travel companion. I love it ! Good work, Philips !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC332/60 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC332/60 Handheld garment steamer
Fred121275
13/06/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Good travel gear
A good travel gear. Easy to use and steam fast. However, the water tank is a bit small.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC332/60 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC332/60 Handheld garment steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.