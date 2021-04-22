[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I have been using the Philips steam and do iron for more than 2 weeks now. I absolutely love the design, the fact that the product is lightweight and it is easy to use. You simply put it in as you would an iron and go! It works exceptionally well to remove creases and makes really light work of ironing! I used this at the weekend when staying in a hotel (we were not sure if they would have an iron). I also don't like using hotel ironing boards as they are often stained. Instead, using the Philips garment streamer meant that I could simply freshen-up my cloths quickly and efficiently without the hassle of getting out the ironing board. I'd recommend this product to anyone that irons a lot of clothes, as often clothes don't stay completely creases free in the wardrobe even after ironing. An easy to use product. Love it.