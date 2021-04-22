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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go 2-in-1 Handheld garment steamer

Discontinued

Steam&Go 2-in-1Handheld garment steamer

GC330/40

4.1

| (17) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

1 award

Better crease removal at the touch of your hand

This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. This model has a heated plate and 2-in-1 function enabling horizontal steaming.

See all benefits

2-in-1: Vertical and horizontal steaming

Better crease removal at the touch of your hand

  • 1000 W

  • Heated plate

  • Automatic continuous steam

  • Brush

2-in-1: vertical and horizontal steaming function

2-in-1: vertical and horizontal steaming function

2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming function allows you to achieve even better results with your garment steamer. Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a really crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this Steam&Go 2-in-1 will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position, so now you can also steam your soft furniture and bed linen.

SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

SmartFlow heated steam plate for great results

SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

17

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2
1

22/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product for instant results

As someone who can never be bothered to dig out the Iron, and who only does 1 or 2 items at a time to wear instantly I can honestly say the garment steamer has been a game changer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer

26/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has been a revelation

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Suffering with arthritis ironing is a task I often have to forgo until I started using this product, it's lightweight, ergonomically designed and works quickly from heating up to tackling wrinkles. It's perfect for doing 1 or 2 more wrinkled items or 5/6 items needing a lighter steam in less then 15 minutes. I'd recommend to anyone who is short of time or who suffers with traditional ironing for whatever reason.

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer

22/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic Product

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Thia product has made my life easier. Rather than having to bring the iron out I can use this to freshen up my clothes and gives it a new lease of life. It is very well made and easy to use and heats up very quickly. Is a small appliamce but very practical.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.