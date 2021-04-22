2 year warranty
Discontinued
Better crease removal at the touch of your hand
This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. This model has a heated plate and 2-in-1 function enabling horizontal steaming.
1000 W
Heated plate
Automatic continuous steam
Brush
2-in-1 vertical and horizontal steaming function allows you to achieve even better results with your garment steamer. Steam your clothes vertically without using an ironing board, or give them a really crisp touch by steaming horizontally on any straight surface around you. Due to it's unique internal design this Steam&Go 2-in-1 will generate powerful continuous steam even in horizontal position, so now you can also steam your soft furniture and bed linen.
SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a coating that enables good gliding and corrosion resistance.
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
Awards
4.1
of 5
17
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Jhulme1991
22/04/2021
United Kingdom
Great product for instant results
As someone who can never be bothered to dig out the Iron, and who only does 1 or 2 items at a time to wear instantly I can honestly say the garment steamer has been a game changer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer
Hels84
26/02/2018
United Kingdom
This product has been a revelation
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Suffering with arthritis ironing is a task I often have to forgo until I started using this product, it's lightweight, ergonomically designed and works quickly from heating up to tackling wrinkles. It's perfect for doing 1 or 2 more wrinkled items or 5/6 items needing a lighter steam in less then 15 minutes. I'd recommend to anyone who is short of time or who suffers with traditional ironing for whatever reason.
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer
Mulli
22/02/2018
United Kingdom
Fantastic Product
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Thia product has made my life easier. Rather than having to bring the iron out I can use this to freshen up my clothes and gives it a new lease of life. It is very well made and easy to use and heats up very quickly. Is a small appliamce but very practical.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go 2-in-1 GC330/47 Handheld garment steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.