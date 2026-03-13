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Steam iron
Discontinued
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GC3240/02
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User Manual Philips Steam iron
EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier! - English
All (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam