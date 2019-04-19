2 year warranty
Discontinued
840 W
Steam-on-demand
Brush
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
The steamer is ready to use within seconds.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
Awards
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
gao88
19/04/2019
Singapore
Handy tool for removing creases
Remove creases on pants easily. That's important as this will spare me from accidentally leaving iron shine on pants if not careful when using an iron, and that will be costly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer
Rachel
19/07/2016
Singapore
This is god send
I had a full size garment steamer and i find it a hassle taking it out to use and filling up and attach the water reservoir plus it's very heavy and not easy to manoeuvre. I bought a handheld one of a different brand and it was so difficult to press and release steam and caused pain on my fingers. Finally I decided to spend abit more on a good brand like philips. Am glad i did that. It's so easy to use and this is something i know for sure i will use for life. Will def repurchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer
필립쓰소
11/10/2014
한국
사용하기 편리하고 좋아요
물 용량이 적지만, 쓸만큼 충분하고 편리하고 좋습니다 기존에 큰 스팀다리미는 버렸어요 부피만 차지하고 관리하기도 신경쓰여서 :-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer