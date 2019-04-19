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  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
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  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
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  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

Discontinued

Steam&GoHandheld garment steamer

GC310/05

4
| (8) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

1 award

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier.
See all benefits

powerful steamer

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

  • 840 W

  • Steam-on-demand

  • Brush

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

Fast heat up time

Fast heat up time

The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

8

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

3
2

19/04/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Handy tool for removing creases

Remove creases on pants easily. That's important as this will spare me from accidentally leaving iron shine on pants if not careful when using an iron, and that will be costly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer

19/07/2016

Singapore

Singapore

This is god send

I had a full size garment steamer and i find it a hassle taking it out to use and filling up and attach the water reservoir plus it's very heavy and not easy to manoeuvre. I bought a handheld one of a different brand and it was so difficult to press and release steam and caused pain on my fingers. Finally I decided to spend abit more on a good brand like philips. Am glad i did that. It's so easy to use and this is something i know for sure i will use for life. Will def repurchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer

11/10/2014

한국

한국

사용하기 편리하고 좋아요

물 용량이 적지만, 쓸만큼 충분하고 편리하고 좋습니다 기존에 큰 스팀다리미는 버렸어요 부피만 차지하고 관리하기도 신경쓰여서 :-)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Steam&Go GC310/05 Handheld garment steamer

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