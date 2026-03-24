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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Handheld garment steamer
Discontinued
Support
GC300/26
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EU Declaration of Conformity
Important Information Manual Philips Handheld garment steamer
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer's tank be emptied after usage?
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
Contacting Philips
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