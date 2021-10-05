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Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2998/86

4.2

| (143) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

See all benefits

4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2400 W

  • 45 g/min continuous steam

  • 170 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

2400 W to heat up quickly

2400 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 170 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 170 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

143

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

05/10/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

This product make my life became easy to iron

Very good item compare than other product. Easy to handle and use

Pros

Easy

Cons

A little bit heavy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-09-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-09-05

02/04/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good & help my daily life

So easy to iron and removes the creases. It also save my time and money. Thank you philips for your inovative ideas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-03-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-03-02

24/01/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good price for good iron!

Nice design, fast warm up, auto off, good price, will recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-12-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-12-24

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate