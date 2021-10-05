2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
2400 W
45 g/min continuous steam
170 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.2
of 5
143
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Syubarah
05/10/2021
Malaysia
This product make my life became easy to iron
Very good item compare than other product. Easy to handle and use
Pros
Easy
Cons
A little bit heavy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-09-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-09-05
HACKETT252
02/04/2020
Malaysia
Good & help my daily life
So easy to iron and removes the creases. It also save my time and money. Thank you philips for your inovative ideas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-03-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-03-02
Malz007
24/01/2020
Malaysia
Good price for good iron!
Nice design, fast warm up, auto off, good price, will recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-12-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2998/86 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-12-24
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate