2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron Philips steam gives you value for money that lasts!
Steam 35g/min;110g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2200 Watts
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
4.1
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
mates
06/08/2012
United Kingdom
Great iron
I love this iron. It gets creases out a treat, is easy to fill. Sometimes the cord gets in the way a bit. It gets into corners and between buttons well. Recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron
sneeezeweed
06/08/2012
United Kingdom
Great iron
I love this iron. It gets creases out a treat, is easy to fill. Sometimes the cord gets in the way a bit. It gets into corners and between buttons well. Recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron
shirleydoll
01/02/2012
United Kingdom
dashing away with the smoothing iron
I needed a new steam iron that was light, reached into tight corners and wouldn't run out of steam in a hurry. The added bonus was the generous length of no-tangle flex which rotated 360 degrees, so I am very pleased. This will do fine until a fully automatic one is invented!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2930/02 Steam iron