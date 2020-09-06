2 year warranty
Discontinued
Faster from start to finish
Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing.
2300 W
170 g steam boost
35 g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong and steady performance
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
GB72
06/09/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
Very easy to use. Good range of settings and large water capacity.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2672 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2672 Steam iron
Fairy54
21/04/2020
United Kingdom
The best
This is the best steam iron I've used for years. It is easy to use, you can see the water level, it does not dribble water out of the sole plate like all my previous irons have done. It's a good weight, not too heavy, and a ceramic sole just glides over the fabric. Adjustable heat settings put you in control. The lead length is longer than my previous iron, which makes ironing easier. All in all the best, I can find no bad points
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2672 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2672 Steam iron