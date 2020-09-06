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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC2670/26
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC2670/26
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC2670/26
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC2670/26
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeed AdvancedSteam iron

GC2670/26

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Faster from start to finish

Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing.

See all benefits

Speeds up your ironing in 5 ways

Faster from start to finish

  • 2300 W

  • 170 g steam boost

  • 35 g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

2300 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

2300 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

Up to 170 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 170 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong and steady performance

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

Very easy to use. Good range of settings and large water capacity.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2672 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2672 Steam iron

21/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best

This is the best steam iron I've used for years. It is easy to use, you can see the water level, it does not dribble water out of the sole plate like all my previous irons have done. It's a good weight, not too heavy, and a ceramic sole just glides over the fabric. Adjustable heat settings put you in control. The lead length is longer than my previous iron, which makes ironing easier. All in all the best, I can find no bad points

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2672 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2672 Steam iron

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