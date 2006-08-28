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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        Steam iron

        GC2640

        1 award

        Simple, fast and effective
        For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!
        See all benefits

        Longer-lasting steam performance

        Simple, fast and effective

        Constant high steam output

        Constant high steam output

        2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

        Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

        Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

        The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Durable stainless-steel soleplate

        Durable stainless-steel soleplate

        Durable and fast gliding stainless-steel soleplate.

        Technical Specifications

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