2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2510/02
30g
2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
betty
02/12/2009
United Kingdom
Very pleased to own this iron
I bought this iron having used the same model at my daughter's home. So much easier to use and so far hasn't let me down - very efficient steam ironing which is all I use - very pleasant to iron with and much better than a more expensive iron which has been consigned to the garage.
This review was made for 2500 series GC2510 Steam iron
This review was made for 2500 series GC2510 Steam iron