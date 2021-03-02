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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeed PlusSteam iron

GC2145/26

4.3

| (87) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

1 award

Fast from start to finish

EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

See all benefits

Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

Fast from start to finish

  • 2100 W

  • 110g steam boost

  • 30g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

2100 W to heat up quickly

2100 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

87

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

02/03/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Amazing product!!!!

This product is very2 good. I love it so much. Make my ironing work easier and faster than before. No need to buy an expensive steam iron as this one can give you the same benefits. Thank you Philips for this super amazing product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-02-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-02-01

12/04/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good product

This has made my ironing life More easier!! Thanks

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-10-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-10-12

22/06/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great product

1. that iron make save my time. 2. easy to handle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron

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