2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast from start to finish
EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.
2100 W
110g steam boost
30g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.3
of 5
87
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Shiha
02/03/2021
Malaysia
Amazing product!!!!
This product is very2 good. I love it so much. Make my ironing work easier and faster than before. No need to buy an expensive steam iron as this one can give you the same benefits. Thank you Philips for this super amazing product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-02-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-02-01
nurakay
12/04/2020
Malaysia
Good product
This has made my ironing life More easier!! Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-10-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-10-12
Fit3
22/06/2019
Malaysia
Great product
1. that iron make save my time. 2. easy to handle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/26 Steam iron