2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1990/28
Great results, low energy consumption
There is so much more to life than household chores, hence you want to get them done as quickly as possible. This quality iron is one of our most energy efficient products, which costs you less to run without compromising on the result
Steam 22g/min;80g steam boost
Ceramic soleplate
Anti-calc
1450 Watts
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.
Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.
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