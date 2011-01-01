2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1960/22
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed
Steam 22g/min;80g steam boost
Blue Ceralon soleplate
Anti-calc
1450 Watts
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
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