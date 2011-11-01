2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1920/22
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this Philips quality iron is simply built for speed
Steam 17g/min
Blue Ceralon soleplate
Anti-calc
1200 Watts
Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
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