2 year warranty
Discontinued
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.
Steam 17g/min
Blue Ceralon soleplate
Anti-calc
1200 Watts
Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.
Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.
Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min
Awards
4.2
of 5
10
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Chee_leongTay
28/05/2012
Singapore
Great product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron
shaziaaftab
11/03/2012
Singapore
i am so happy that atlast i found this iron coz its so smooth n light n most important with this iron i can iron those parts like near the button areas so easily i mean its amazing.......... ; ; ; ; ; thanx philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron
siti_nur_ainabdullah
04/03/2012
Singapore
excellent product...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron