2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.5 kg
1200 W
1.7 m cord length
Non-stick soleplate
The additional weight of the iron helps in achieving effective ironing results even on the tough garments.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all ironable garments.
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
TomBay
08/02/2017
Singapore
Effective ironing results. Excellent!!!
Sleek design, handy and smooth soleplate function.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC185/86 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC185/86 Dry iron