ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1752/36

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Easy and effective

EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

See all benefits

4 steam settings for better ironing results

Easy and effective

  • Steam boost up to 100 g

  • Ceramic soleplate

  • Drip stop

220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

15/03/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Philips Iron Steam is goodie

Good iron steams product and better than others product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1752/36 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-02-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1752/36 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-02-15

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Than predecessor range Comfort