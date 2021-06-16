2 year warranty
Discontinued
2000 W
Anti-calc
Ceramic soleplate
Drip stop
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Awards
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
16/06/2021
Malaysia
GOOD AND RELIABLE PRODUCT
Heating Fast Steam Fast Easy Self Cleaning Big capacity Water Tank Ceramic iron Base
Pros
Good Quality Materia, Easy water refills, Less Maintenance needed
Cons
Slightly Heavy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1440/26 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1440/26 Steam iron
Kelrecis
30/03/2020
Singapore
Great Product
Easy to use, glides smoothly. Able to get creases out easily!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron
Kelrecis
08/02/2020
Singapore
Great product!
Very easy to iron as it glides over smoothly! Not too heavy or light, just nice in weight.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1440/20 Steam iron