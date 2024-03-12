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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Dry iron
Discontinued
Support
GC135
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User Manual Philips Dry iron - English
This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way. - English
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What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
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