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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1028/20

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Fast, from start to finish

This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.

See all benefits

3 ways to speed up your ironing

Fast, from start to finish

  • Steam 25g/min;100g steam boost

  • Ceramic soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2000 Watts

Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

24/02/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

My shirt always neat & wrinkles free

I use the steam function everyday. It makes my shirt very neat, clean & wrinkles free especially when ironing a cotton shirt/pant.

Pros

The power is at optimum. Just nice for my daily use.

Cons

Frequently need to refill the water tank. But it's ok.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-02-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-02-24

25/06/2018

한국

한국

바닥의 재질이 좋으며, 무게배분이 적절하여 손목에 무리가 없음.

바닥의 재질이 좋으며, 전체 무게 배분이 적절하여 오래 사용해도 손목에 무리가 없음. 물탱크 용량이 조금 더 크면 좋겠음.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/28 스팀 다리미

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/28 스팀 다리미

25/11/2017

한국

한국

가성비 우수함

가성비 우수하고 디자인 깔끔하며 흠잡을 데 없음. 아무리 오래 사용해도 고장날 것 같지 않음.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/28 스팀 다리미

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/28 스팀 다리미

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