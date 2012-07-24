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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC1010/07

4

| (2) Reviews

1 award

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

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Speed shaped soleplate

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

Iron temperature-ready light

Iron temperature-ready light

Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
2
1

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent size of soleplate

Perfect for ironing shirts and ironing sheets becomes a pleasure due to the gliding of the soleplate.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron

21/11/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Iron leaks water while ironing without steam

Iron leaks water while ironing without steam. Ironing board gets soaked with water. Water still leaks out when set upright.

This review was made for GC1010 Steam iron

This review was made for GC1010 Steam iron

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