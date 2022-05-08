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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        SDHC cards

        FM32MP45D/00

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        This compact Micro SDHC format card supports a memory capacity of 32GB with Class 10 UHS-I U1 included. Product includes 2 packs with adapter.

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        Micro SDHC 32GB with Adapter

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        • 32GB

        • Class 10

        • UHS-I

        • 2-pack

        32GB storage capacity for large data files

        A useful 32GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

        Super-fast transfer speeds with Class10 SDHC cards

        Thanks to the Class 10 performance and fast transfer speeds of thsi SDHC card, you don't have to wait long for data transfering anymore!

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