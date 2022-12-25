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2 year warranty

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Packaging photograph

SSD

FM02SS030P/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

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Swap files in a flash!

Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 2 TB

  • Solid State Drive

Ultra fast data transfer SSD

High-speed data transfer rates of Philips solid state drive significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

Easy opening and user friendly packaging

The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.

Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

Technical Specifications

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