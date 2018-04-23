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  • Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust* Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust* Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*

    PowerPro Expert Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9728/61

    Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one.

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    PowerPro Expert Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*

    Thanks to exceptional suction

    • 2000 W
    • PowerCyclone 8
    • Allergy H13 filter
    • On board accessories
    Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

    Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

    2000 W motor generates max 420W suction power for a thorough clean every time.

    PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 8 technology features a powerful, swirling action to maximize air flow and activate extreme suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber efficiently separates dust from the air at >185km/h, ensuring stronger suction power for longer, for superior cleaning results.

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

    On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.

    Digital power control function to adjust suction power

    Digital power control function to adjust suction power

    Digital power control function easily adjusts suction power for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings, with the touch of a button.

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand to help minimize dust cloud.

    Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

    Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

    Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      • Integrated brush
      Accessory storage
      On board
      Extra accessories
      Filter replacement: FC6042/01

    • Design

      Color
      Monza Red

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      505x292x292  mm
      Weight of product
      5.5  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      Stand-by power consumption
      < 0,5  W
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      1800  W
      Airflow (max)
      39  l/s
      Sound power level
      <82  dB
      Input power (max)
      2000  W
      Suction power (max)
      420  W

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      2  l
      Exhaust filter
      Allergy H13 filter
      Motor filter
      Lifetime washable filter
      Filtration level
      HEPA13 level**

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      ActiveLock
      Action radius
      10  m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Cord length
      7  m
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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    • Dust pick-up on HF with crevice and filtration performances are tested in accordance with DIN EN60312-1:2013.
    • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.
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