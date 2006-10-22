2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC9222/01
2000W
400W suction power
HEPA 12 filter
AutoClean
This vacuum cleaner has a 2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power for the ultimate cleaning perfection.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
After every cleaning job, a simple push of a button will activate a rattle that thoroughly shakes the dust from the filter pleats into the dust bucket. Now the airflow is no longer blocked by the dust in the filter and suction power is almost like new.
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