2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC9165/01
PerfectCare
Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.
This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.
This unique nozzle is aerodynamically designed for maximum cleaning efficiency, has side brushes to remove dust from corners and curves, and has a front opening to pick up the big bits. Each stroke will deliver an immediate clean result.
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