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  • The highest suction power ever
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  • The highest suction power ever
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Discontinued

PerformerVacuum cleaner with bag

FC9165/01

The highest suction power ever
The highest suction level ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC916x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC916x range takes care of all your dust and dirt.
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500 W suction power for effortless cleaning

The highest suction power ever

  • PerfectCare

2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

Tri-active nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

This unique nozzle is aerodynamically designed for maximum cleaning efficiency, has side brushes to remove dust from corners and curves, and has a front opening to pick up the big bits. Each stroke will deliver an immediate clean result.

Technical Specifications

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