2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8710/01
A thorough clean, even under low furniture
The Philips SmartPro Compact robot vacuum cleaner cleans for you. Thanks to the Smart Detection System, the robot optimizes the cleaning strategy to clean your home thoroughly. With its slim design, it can clean even under low furniture.
Super slim design (6cm)
2-step cleaning system
130 min runtime
The new robot vacuumcleaner is equipped with the Smart Detection System, a combination of smart chips, up to 18 sensors, gyroscope and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning strategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and and returns to its docking station when necessary.
The new robot vacuum cleaner offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.
When the battery of the Philips robot vacuumcleaner is almost empty, it will automatically go to the docking station to charge itself, so it will get ready for its next cleaning session.
4.1
of 5
8
Reviews
ThanLwin
10/08/2018
Singapore
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner I have Ever Used
- Long lasting after each charge, whole house can be covered in one charge and it goes back to charging station to recharge - 2-year warranty - Philips factory has been in Singapore as long as we can remember and replacement parts are easily available & repairs are fuss-free, which is not like other brands. - Excellent customer service of Philips - Simple to maintain such as taking out dust compartment
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartPro Compact FC8710/01 Robot vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartPro Compact FC8710/01 Robot vacuum cleaner
Javtan
02/06/2017
Singapore
Satisfied customer
Simple to use, easy to clean. Can really feel the difference before and after use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartPro Compact FC8710/01 Robot vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartPro Compact FC8710/01 Robot vacuum cleaner
Maihida
05/10/2018
Malaysia
Good
The robot vacuum does not sense the dirt and always clash to the wall. I not sure why it will like that. Not so satisfied
This review was made for SmartPro Compact FC8710/01 Robot vacuum cleaner
This review was made for SmartPro Compact FC8710/01 Robot vacuum cleaner