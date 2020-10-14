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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

PowerPro ActiveBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8670/61

3.6

| (19) Reviews

High suction power with PowerCyclone 4

The new Philips PowerPro Active bagless vacuum cleaner delivers high cleaning performance, thanks to PowerCyclone technology and Multi Clean nozzle, engineered to maximize dust pick-up. The dust container is easy to empty,with no dust cloud

See all benefits

Quick and easy emptying

High suction power with PowerCyclone 4

  • 2000 W

  • EPA 10 filter

  • 1.7 L

2000 W motor for strong suction power

2000 W motor for strong suction power

2000 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

New Multi Clean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

New Multi Clean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

The new Multi Clean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanining on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of even the fine dust.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

19

Reviews

14/10/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Excellent product

I'm very love to using this cause they use bagless bag container

Pros

Long lasting

Cons

Little bit heavy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-10-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-10-14

14/10/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Excellent product with great feature

Easy to use, highly recommended ,very efficient...

Pros

Adjustable power

Cons

no extra filter included

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-10-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-10-14

14/10/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Powerful Vacuum

Super powerfull vacuum.. highly recommended for easy clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8670/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

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