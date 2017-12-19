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  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
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  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

Discontinued

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8085/61

3.7
| (9) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move.
See all benefits

Compact vacuum cleaner

Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

  • 1400W

  • PowerCyclone 3

  • 3 accessories

PowerCyclone technology separates dust and air in one go

PowerCyclone technology separates dust and air in one go

The PowerCyclone technology delivers best cleaning results in one go through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

Easy to clean washable filter

Easy to clean washable filter

Washable foam filter for life-long performance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

9

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

19/12/2017

Singapore

Singapore

This product has great features

The brialliant idea is no deattacheable parts at the back eg. dust filters. Unlike other brands the dettachable filter cover at the back always fall off due to the strong suction. This model won't have that problem as the back has no dettacheable covers. Excellent design Philips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

10/08/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Vacuum cleaner

The product was had great performance and easy for storage .

This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

26/03/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Good product

Good product easy to use. However a bit difficult to clean. Bagless design is good. The fittings are not that great. Keep on coming out.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

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