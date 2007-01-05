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  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
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  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

Discontinued

s-bagVacuum cleaner bags

FC8022/03

Probably the most sold dust bag in the world
s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.
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Longer performance, better filtration

Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

  • 4 x dust bags

A universal standard for an easy choice

A universal standard for an easy choice

The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers

Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers

s-bag® Anti-Allergy has high filtration to capture pollen, dust particles, dust mites, mite allergens and cat allergens as small as 1 micron. This level of filtration significantly reduces exposore to allergens in your family and is of benefit to asthma and allergy sufferers.

ECARF seal of quality for trusted results

ECARF seal of quality for trusted results

The Philips s-bag® Anti-Allergy has been awarded the ECARF seal of quality. This seal testifies towards the high levels of filtration that this vacuum bag provides. The ECARF seal of quality has been created to help allergy patients select appropriate products and services.

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