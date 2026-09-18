Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
All series
SmartPro Easy Replacement Kit
Discontinued
Support
FC8008/01
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Microfiber pads are compatible with SmartPro Easy robot vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 2 microfiber pads which should be replaced to extend the lifetime of your robot vacuum cleaner. - English
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you