2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC7028/61
Discontinued
When to clean/replace the cloth of my Philips Cordless Vacuum
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
Can I add detergent to the water tank of Philips Steam Cleaner?
Can I use tap water for my Philips Steam Cleaner?
Can I use tap water for my SteamCleaner Active?
When to replace the filter of Philips SteamCleaner Active?
When to replace the pads of my Philips SteamCleaner Active
How and when do I need to clean the microfiber pad?