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2 year warranty

FC7012/61

Discontinued

Support

FC7012/61

FC7012/61

FC7012/61

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips SteamCleaner Multi Handheld steam cleaner - English

  • MSWORD file, 406 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips SteamCleaner Multi Handheld steam cleaner - English

  • PDF file, 775.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions