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2 year warranty
FC7012/61
Discontinued
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Consumer Care Book Philips SteamCleaner Multi Handheld steam cleaner - English
Important Information Manual Philips SteamCleaner Multi Handheld steam cleaner - English
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When to clean/replace the cloth of my Philips Cordless Vacuum
Can I add detergent to the water tank of Philips Steam Cleaner?