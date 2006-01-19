2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC6050/99
3.6 V
The Philips Mini Vac FC6050 series has a long, narrow nose especially designed for precision cleaning. The extended nose piece makes it easy to clean in corners and along curves.
The Philips Mini Vac's rechargeable battery gives you the freedom of cordless cleaning wherever you want.
The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.
Reviews