2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC5228/61
Tough on dust, Easy on you
The new Philips EasySpeed vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. Easy to to carry, maneuver, store and powerful. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way
1600W
Microfilter
1,4L
PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
Small nozzle and crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.
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