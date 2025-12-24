2 year warranty
FAC24AB11CMYB/68
Split Air Conditioner Inverter 2.5HP Ab1 Series
wifi,cold plasma, efficient, and hygienic performance with 5-Star Energy Efficiency.
WiFi Intelligent Control
Cold Plasma
High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
Smart Core Self-wash
Connect to the Philips CoolHome App for convenient remote operation. Adjust settings anytime, anywhere for effortless comfort.
Advanced DC inverter technology for compressors, indoor, and outdoor fan motors ensures faster cooling, higher efficiency, and lower energy consumption.
Releases high-energy ions that break down harmful particles and neutralize bacteria, ensuring double-layer sterilization and fresher indoor air.
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