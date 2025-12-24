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Air SeriesSplit Air Conditioner Inverter 1.5HP Ab1

FAC12AB11CMYB/68

Split Air Conditioner Inverter 1.5HP Ab1 Series

wifi,cold plasma, efficient, and hygienic performance with 5-Star Energy Efficiency.

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Split Air Conditioner Inverter 1.5HP Ab1 Series

  • WiFi Intelligent Control

  • Cold Plasma

  • High-Efficiency Full DC Invert

  • Smart Core Self-wash

High-Efficiency Full DC Inverter

Advanced DC inverter technology for compressors, indoor, and outdoor fan motors ensures faster cooling, higher efficiency, and lower energy consumption.

WiFi Intelligent Control

Connect to the Philips CoolHome App for convenient remote operation. Adjust settings anytime, anywhere for effortless comfort.

Cold Plasma

Releases high-energy ions that break down harmful particles and neutralize bacteria, ensuring double-layer sterilization and fresher indoor air.

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